The Noon Number: Battles in the ‘Burgh

.436 - The Capitals’ all-time points percentage in Pittsburgh. Since the Caps’ inaugural season of 1974-75, the two teams have clashed in Pittsburgh 117 times, with the Caps posting an overall record of 44-59-7-7.

That’s the second-lowest points percentage for the Caps in any of their Metro opponents’ home towns, ahead of only Philadelphia, where they have won only 43 of their 120 meetings (.413), and third-lowest among all Eastern Conference foes (behind Philadelphia and Buffalo, .420).

The Caps will look to take Game #118 tomorrow when they face off against their longtime rivals at PPG Paints Arena.