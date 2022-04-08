 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: Ladies and Gentlemen... the Weekend!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Some leftovers from Wednesday night’s win and looking ahead to tomorrow’s big matinee in the ‘Burgh, predicting Eller’s future and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Lightning v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • While the Caps are still most likely to face the Panthers or Hurricanes, the Penguins’ recent slide opens the door a bit - giving extra weight to tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh. [NBCSW]
  • A few leftovers from Wednesday night at Cap One. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • The Caps’ shot differentials continue to slip into “ruh roh” territory. [NoVa Caps]
  • Lars Eller shifted to the wing on Wednesday night and the coaches seem pleased with the outcome... so what does that mean going forward? [WHN]
  • Eller is also a topic of conversation in the second half of Tarik’s latest mailbag, discussing his future and that of some of the prospects (among other things). [The Athletic ($)]
  • Breaking down the different levels of confidence in goaltending around the league. Guess where the Caps fall? [PHT]
  • With his entry-level deal not kicking in until next year, new goalie prospect Clay Stevenson is headed to Hershey on an ATO. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of Caps’ prospects, congrats to Benton Maass and his Minnesota State teammates, as Maass helped the squad reach their first ever NCAA Final. [NoVa Caps]
  • Rankings of power with a look at every team’s single-season goal-scoring recordholder. [Sportsnet]
  • The Caps are doing something with NFTs and Cryptos and... I don’t know. If you get it, here’s a fun link for you. [Caps]
  • Finally, every day really needs more of Evgeny Kuznetsov mic’d up, so here you go!

Loading comments...