Friday Caps Clips: Ladies and Gentlemen... the Weekend!

Your savory breakfast links:
- While the Caps are still most likely to face the Panthers or Hurricanes, the Penguins’ recent slide opens the door a bit - giving extra weight to tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh. [NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night at Cap One. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- The Caps’ shot differentials continue to slip into “ruh roh” territory. [NoVa Caps]
- Lars Eller shifted to the wing on Wednesday night and the coaches seem pleased with the outcome... so what does that mean going forward? [WHN]
- Eller is also a topic of conversation in the second half of Tarik’s latest mailbag, discussing his future and that of some of the prospects (among other things). [The Athletic ($)]
- Breaking down the different levels of confidence in goaltending around the league. Guess where the Caps fall? [PHT]
- With his entry-level deal not kicking in until next year, new goalie prospect Clay Stevenson is headed to Hershey on an ATO. [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of Caps’ prospects, congrats to Benton Maass and his Minnesota State teammates, as Maass helped the squad reach their first ever NCAA Final. [NoVa Caps]
- Rankings of power with a look at every team’s single-season goal-scoring recordholder. [Sportsnet]
- The Caps are doing something with NFTs and Cryptos and... I don’t know. If you get it, here’s a fun link for you. [Caps]
- Finally, every day really needs more of Evgeny Kuznetsov mic’d up, so here you go!
Kuzy on the mic is a joy— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2022
(courtesy of @NHL_On_TNT)#ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/3V0EHtcQrk
