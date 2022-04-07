The Noon Number: D-lightful

1 - Number of times in the last decade that a Capitals’ defenseman has scored at least two goals and two assists in a game, with John Carlson’s offensive outburst last night the only one of its kind over that span.

It was actually the first since 2011, when both Dennis Wideman and Mike Green accomplished that feat, the fourth time in the Alex Ovechkin era (2005-present), and just the eighth time in franchise history. To date, only Green and Kevin Hatcher have had a 2G+, 2A+ game more than once as a Capital.

Last night was Carlson’s third career four-point game, the most he’s ever had in a single outing, and his 24th game with at least three points, which moves him ahead of Roman Josi for fifth-most three-plus point games since Carlson’s debut back in 2009-10.