Thursday Caps Clips: Ka-Chow

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Kuznetsov/Carlson), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Raw Charge.
- Washington Capitals blueline prospect Lucas Johansen appears to finally be finding his game in Hershey this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Last night’s win will certainly help right the Caps’ ship, but there are issues that still need to be addressed. [S+S]
- John Carlson might be one of the best American-born defensemen to ever lace up his skates in the NHL. [S+S]
- The South Carolina Stingrays, Washington’s ECHL affiliate, signed two-time NCAA champion defenseman Matt Anderson to a two-year contract this week. [Stingrays]
Finally, happy MLB Opening Day to all you baseball fans out there! Celebrate with a fun walk down memory lane...
