The Noon Number: Charged Up

48 - Combined number of points for the Capitals’ top-six forwards (based on current lines) against the Lightning in their 11 regular-season meetings dating back to the 2017-18 season. T.J. Oshie leads the way with 14 points in 10 games against Tampa, followed by Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov (10 apiece), Alex Ovechkin (9 points), and Tom Wilson (5). Anthony Mantha has just two games under his belt against the team’s former Southeast rival and is still awaiting his first point.

On the flip side, Tampa’s big guns haven’t exactly been silent when facing the Caps, as their current top-six - Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn, Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat - have combined for 46 points in those 11 games, with Kucherov also leading the way with 14 points.

The stars definitely come out when these two former champs go head to head... should be a fun one tonight.