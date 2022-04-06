Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Lightning Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Bolts from Vogs, Lightning, NBCSW, AP, FLM, Peerless,
- News and notes after yesterday’s practice, including updates from a couple of the guys. [Caps video (Oshie, TvR), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- This latest slump has led to a couple of players-only chats as the Caps look to reestablish their winning ways and find their identity. [NBCSW]
- After putting together a strong run, Vitek Vanecek has fallen off his game of late - returning to something everyone loves: a team with no clear #1 netminder. [WaPo, NBCSW, S&S]
- Tarik’s got all the goalie goods in part 1 of his latest mailbag. [The Athletic ($)]
- The Caps have a new-look fourth line with the addition of deadline day acquisition Johan Larsson, and the trio is hoping they can find their groove quickly. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Bob Crawford, happy 51st to Trevor Halverson, happy 43rd to Matthew Yeats and happy 52nd to goaltending legend Olie Kolzig!
