 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Lightning Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps attempt to win a game on home ice with the Bolts in town, the team has a great practice after a players-only meeting and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s bout with the Bolts from Vogs, Lightning, NBCSW, AP, FLM, Peerless,
  • News and notes after yesterday’s practice, including updates from a couple of the guys. [Caps video (Oshie, TvR), WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • This latest slump has led to a couple of players-only chats as the Caps look to reestablish their winning ways and find their identity. [NBCSW]
  • After putting together a strong run, Vitek Vanecek has fallen off his game of late - returning to something everyone loves: a team with no clear #1 netminder. [WaPo, NBCSW, S&S]
  • Tarik’s got all the goalie goods in part 1 of his latest mailbag. [The Athletic ($)]
  • The Caps have a new-look fourth line with the addition of deadline day acquisition Johan Larsson, and the trio is hoping they can find their groove quickly. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Bob Crawford, happy 51st to Trevor Halverson, happy 43rd to Matthew Yeats and happy 52nd to goaltending legend Olie Kolzig!

Loading comments...