The Noon Number: Two of an (Un)Kind

2 - Number of consecutive home games in which the Capitals have allowed 4+ goals, with their 5-1 loss to Minnesota Sunday night following their 6-1 drubbing to Carolina the previous week. That’s the first time they’ve had back-to-back 4+ GA games at home since all the way back in 2003, when they dropped a 6-2 game to Toronto on 2/20 and followed it up with a 5-1 loss to Detroit two dates later.