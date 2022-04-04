Monday Caps Clips: Wildly Underwhelming

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s “burn the tape” loss to the Minnesota Wild from us, Vogs, Peerless, WaPo ($), NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin/TvR), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Hockey Wilderness.
- As Washington’s lineup gets healthier, the coaching staff is going to face some tough decisions. [WHN]
- Check in with Tom Wilson in the latest Rinkside Update. [Caps]
- There are a few key Caps storylines to keep an eye on through the rest of the season. [THW]
- Happy 55th birthday to Rob Murray and happy 42nd birthday to Garret Stroshein!
- Finally, a huge congratulations to Anthony Mantha and his fiancee Caitlyn Duffy, who announced yesterday that they are expecting a baby girl this fall!
