The Noon Number: Two-Minute Warning

2 - Number of times this season that a home team has given up two goals in the game’s opening two minutes. The Caps achieved this dubious distinction in last night’s eventual 5-1 loss to the visiting Wild; prior to that, the only other team to have given up two goals so early was Arizona, who accomplished it back in November against the Kraken.

Those were the fourth and fifth goals the Caps have ceded in the first two minutes of a game, which ties them with Montreal and, interestingly, the Minnesota Wild, for the most in the league. They also lead the league in goals scored in the first three minutes of a home game, a stat in which they stand alone at the top (bottom?) of the league. Hooray...