Capitals vs. Panthers Playoff Schedule 2022: Round 1 Dates and Times

The regular season has come to an end, and it’s official: the Capitals will begin their quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup with a first-round matchup against their former Southeast rivals, the Florida Panthers.
The playoffs begin Monday, May 2, but we’ll have to wait until the following night before the first-ever postseason meeting between these two teams gets underway at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.
Here’s the full schedule for Caps vs. Cats:
Capitals-Panthers Round 1 Schedule
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Time
|1
|Tuesday
|May 3
|7:30 p.m.
|2
|Thursday
|May 5
|7:30 p.m.
|3
|Saturday
|May 7
|1:00 p.m.
|4
|Monday
|May 9
|7:00 p.m.
|5*
|Wednesday
|May 11
|TBD
|6*
|Friday
|May 13
|TBD
|7*
|Sunday
|May 15
|TBD
|*if necessary
