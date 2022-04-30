Capitals vs. Panthers Playoff Schedule 2022: Round 1 Dates and Times

The regular season has come to an end, and it’s official: the Capitals will begin their quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup with a first-round matchup against their former Southeast rivals, the Florida Panthers.

The playoffs begin Monday, May 2, but we’ll have to wait until the following night before the first-ever postseason meeting between these two teams gets underway at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Here’s the full schedule for Caps vs. Cats: