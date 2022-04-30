 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals vs. Panthers Playoff Schedule 2022: Round 1 Dates and Times

And the Caps’ postseason run will begin on...

By Becca H
NHL: NOV 27 Panthers at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The regular season has come to an end, and it’s official: the Capitals will begin their quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup with a first-round matchup against their former Southeast rivals, the Florida Panthers.

The playoffs begin Monday, May 2, but we’ll have to wait until the following night before the first-ever postseason meeting between these two teams gets underway at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Here’s the full schedule for Caps vs. Cats:

Capitals-Panthers Round 1 Schedule

Game Day Date Time
1 Tuesday May 3 7:30 p.m.
2 Thursday May 5 7:30 p.m.
3 Saturday May 7 1:00 p.m.
4 Monday May 9 7:00 p.m.
5* Wednesday May 11 TBD
6* Friday May 13 TBD
7* Sunday May 15 TBD
*if necessary

