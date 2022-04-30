 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: Here, Kitty, Kitty, Kitty...

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps drop their season finale and prepare to face the Presidents’ Trophy winners in the first round, Ovechkin sits out yet again, and more.

By Becca H
NHL: NOV 26 Panthers at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It came down to the last night of the season, but the Caps finally have a first-round opponent. Bring on the Panthers, baby! [Rink, NBCSW]
  • The schedule for the first round is out, and the Caps-Cats series gets underway on... [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, Carlson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and BSB.
  • A few leftovers from Thursday’s loss on the Island. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
  • The Caps signed 2020 draft pick Garin Bjorklund to a three-year entry level contract yesterday. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Jeff Brown, happy 65th to Dave Parro, and happy 23rd to Brett Leason.

