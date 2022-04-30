Saturday Caps Clips: Here, Kitty, Kitty, Kitty...

Your savory breakfast links:
- It came down to the last night of the season, but the Caps finally have a first-round opponent. Bring on the Panthers, baby! [Rink, NBCSW]
- The schedule for the first round is out, and the Caps-Cats series gets underway on... [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, Carlson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and BSB.
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s loss on the Island. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
- The Caps signed 2020 draft pick Garin Bjorklund to a three-year entry level contract yesterday. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Jeff Brown, happy 65th to Dave Parro, and happy 23rd to Brett Leason.
