Capitals vs. Wild Recap: Wild With Worry Free Win in Washington

In Minnesota and Washington’s second meeting of the season the Wild silenced their hosts 5 to 1 in D.C.
Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s third period assist is the 1,399th point of his NHL career.
Minus: The multiple too many men penalties called against Washington.
Eight more notes on the game:
- Just 36 seconds after puck drop Minnesota put themselves on the scoreboard. With a set play that started behind Cam Talbot’s net Joel Eriksson Ek found himself on a breakaway and he stuffed the puck between Vitek Vanecek’s knees.
- And 61 seconds after that the Wild extended their lead to two. Tyson Jost took the puck on an odd mad rush and rifled a fine shot up and over Vanecek’s glove.
- The Capitals the found their legs but still ended the opening twenty minutes down by two. Washington outshot their guests 10 to 6 in the first frame.
- The next goal was Minnesota’s as well, Eriksson Ek once again. Picking up a Jordan Greenway rebound in the crease Eriksson Ek poked the puck past Vanecek with ease.
- A second low volume shooting period once again benefitted the Wild. Both teams registered six shots in the second frame.
- 30 seconds into a must win period for Washington the Wild struck again. A nice zone entry set up a Marcus Foligno shot from the slot that Vanecek couldn’t get a hand on.
- Midway through the third The Capitals finally broke through. During a delayed penalty Ovechkin put the puck on net before Garnet Hathaway’s skate deflected it past Talbot to make the score 4 to 1.
- With an extra attacker on the ice the Wild’s Nicolas Deslauriers tallied an empty net goal to complete the contest’s scoring.
