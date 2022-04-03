 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Wild Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps finally return to action as they host the Wild

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: MAR 22 Wild at Capitals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s visit from the Wild from Vogs, NBCSW, Star Tribune ($), and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • He may get the nod over Connor McMichael tonight, but Lars Eller has been struggling lately while McMichael seems to be finding his game. [WaPo]
  • Learn more about what the Caps are getting in newly signed Dartmouth netminder Clay Stevenson. [The Athletic ($)]
  • The Caps have 14 games remaining... so just how many more goals does Alex Ovechkin have in him this season? [S&S]
  • If the Caps were to face the Rangers in the first round, what would they have to look forward to? [NBCSW]
  • Asking a question about each of the current playoff teams as the last month of the season gets underway. [Sportsnet]
  • A deep dive into the Caps’ shot generation this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Joey Crabb! V.v.V 4evah...

Loading comments...