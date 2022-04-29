Capitals-Panthers: By the Numbers

And so it’s set.

Capitals vs. Panthers. Red, white, and blue vs. blue, red, and gold. The first-ever postseason meeting between the Southeast Division graduates. The team that drafted Alex Ovechkin vs. the team that tried to draft Alex Ovechkin. The Caps’ two-headed monster in net vs. the well-known commodity of Sergei Bobrovsky. The ageless Ovechkin vs. the steady Huberdeau. A squad that relies on team defense vs. the top offensive squad in the NHL.

Skaters vs. Panthers 2021-22 Player GP G A P +/- PIM P/GP EVG EVP PPG PPP SHG SHP OTG GWG S S% TOI/GP FOW% Player GP G A P +/- PIM P/GP EVG EVP PPG PPP SHG SHP OTG GWG S S% TOI/GP FOW% Alex Ovechkin 3 4 2 6 2 2 2 3 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 28.6 21:41 100 Tom Wilson 3 2 3 5 0 4 1.67 1 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 10 20 20:43 66.7 Evgeny Kuznetsov 3 0 3 3 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 0 23:00 49.2 Connor McMichael 3 2 0 2 0 0 0.67 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 25 8:53 44.4 Lars Eller 2 1 1 2 3 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 20 17:49 48.5 Nick Jensen 3 1 1 2 5 0 0.67 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 14.3 20:09 -- John Carlson 3 0 2 2 -2 0 0.67 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 0 23:24 -- Dmitry Orlov 3 0 2 2 1 0 0.67 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 20:13 -- Brett Leason 3 0 2 2 -2 0 0.67 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 8:49 -- Aliaksei Protas 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 15:34 -- Daniel Sprong 2 1 0 1 0 0 0.5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 25 12:54 -- Beck Malenstyn 2 1 0 1 0 2 0.5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 33.3 9:19 0 Carl Hagelin 3 0 1 1 0 0 0.33 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 15:38 0 Nic Dowd 3 0 1 1 -1 2 0.33 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 15:32 54.2 Anthony Mantha 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 7:03 -- Trevor van Riemsdyk 3 0 1 1 2 0 0.33 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 17:23 -- Justin Schultz 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 17:13 -- Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 9:37 56.3 Conor Sheary 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 16:18 -- Garnet Hathaway 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 13:49 50 Dennis Cholowski 2 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 15:24 -- Martin Fehervary 3 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 19:57 --

Goalies vs. Panthers 2021-22 Player GP GS W L T OT SA Svs GA Sv% GAA TOI Player GP GS W L T OT SA Svs GA Sv% GAA TOI Ilya Samsonov 3 2 1 1 -- 0 91 80 11 0.879 4.54 145:16:00 Vitek Vanecek 1 1 0 0 -- 1 15 13 2 0.867 3.3 36:22:00

