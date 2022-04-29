Capitals-Panthers: By the Numbers

And so it’s set.
Capitals vs. Panthers. Red, white, and blue vs. blue, red, and gold. The first-ever postseason meeting between the Southeast Division graduates. The team that drafted Alex Ovechkin vs. the team that tried to draft Alex Ovechkin. The Caps’ two-headed monster in net vs. the well-known commodity of Sergei Bobrovsky. The ageless Ovechkin vs. the steady Huberdeau. A squad that relies on team defense vs. the top offensive squad in the NHL.
Season series:
Head-to-head matchups at five on five (via hockeyviz.com):
Individual player stats:
Skaters vs. Panthers 2021-22
|Player
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|+/-
|PIM
|P/GP
|EVG
|EVP
|PPG
|PPP
|SHG
|SHP
|OTG
|GWG
|S
|S%
|TOI/GP
|FOW%
|Player
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|+/-
|PIM
|P/GP
|EVG
|EVP
|PPG
|PPP
|SHG
|SHP
|OTG
|GWG
|S
|S%
|TOI/GP
|FOW%
|Alex Ovechkin
|3
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|28.6
|21:41
|100
|Tom Wilson
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|4
|1.67
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|20:43
|66.7
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|23:00
|49.2
|Connor McMichael
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.67
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|25
|8:53
|44.4
|Lars Eller
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|20
|17:49
|48.5
|Nick Jensen
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0.67
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|14.3
|20:09
|--
|John Carlson
|3
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0.67
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|23:24
|--
|Dmitry Orlov
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0.67
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|20:13
|--
|Brett Leason
|3
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0.67
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8:49
|--
|Aliaksei Protas
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15:34
|--
|Daniel Sprong
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|12:54
|--
|Beck Malenstyn
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33.3
|9:19
|0
|Carl Hagelin
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|15:38
|0
|Nic Dowd
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0.33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|15:32
|54.2
|Anthony Mantha
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7:03
|--
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0.33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|17:23
|--
|Justin Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|17:13
|--
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9:37
|56.3
|Conor Sheary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|16:18
|--
|Garnet Hathaway
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|13:49
|50
|Dennis Cholowski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15:24
|--
|Martin Fehervary
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19:57
|--
Goalies vs. Panthers 2021-22
|Player
|GP
|GS
|W
|L
|T
|OT
|SA
|Svs
|GA
|Sv%
|GAA
|TOI
|Player
|GP
|GS
|W
|L
|T
|OT
|SA
|Svs
|GA
|Sv%
|GAA
|TOI
|Ilya Samsonov
|3
|2
|1
|1
|--
|0
|91
|80
|11
|0.879
|4.54
|145:16:00
|Vitek Vanecek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|--
|1
|15
|13
|2
|0.867
|3.3
|36:22:00
And now, for getting through all of those stats, your moment of zen:
