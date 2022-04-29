The Noon Number: Big Ol’ Donut

0 - Number of power-play goals scored by the Capitals in their season series with the Islanders, the first time they have ever gone powerless all year against their longtime rivals (dating back to 1977-78). The Caps continued their run of futility in last night’s lopsided loss in New York, failing to connect with the extra man despite having six power-play opportunities - tied for a season high.

On the flip side, the Islanders have had no problem scoring on the power play against the Caps this year, with an efficient five goals on 11 opportunities (including three last night alone). That ties their high for a single season vs. Washington in the Ovechkin era.