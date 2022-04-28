Caps @ Islanders: Varly Shuts Down Caps

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick

It was just two nights ago that the Capitals put up one of their worst games in the last month. It was against these very Islanders that they lost to so it would be nice to get some revenge. If the Caps win their last two games they will jump the Penguins into the third in the Metro and play the Rangers in the first round. If the Caps don’t want to face the Panthers, it would be wise of them to put some wins together. But alas, they did not take advantage as they lost

The Capitals were still without captain Alexander Ovechkin. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby drew into the lineup.

Plus: Through the first 50 minutes it was a good effort by the Caps considering no Ovechkin. Semyon Varlamov just locked it down.

Minus: Outside of the refs, the Caps allowed five power play goals against over the Islander the last two games. For some reason the Islanders have a strong power play for how bad they are, but still, the Caps shouldn’t allow three power play goals against in a game.

The Capitals play the last game of the season tomorrow. It’s in the Big Apple and could be completely useless if Pittsburgh grabs any type of points in their game tomorrow.