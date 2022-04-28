The Noon Number: Firepower

3.08 - The Capitals’ combined goals-for per game rate since 2005-06, which ranks third in the League over that span behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vegas Golden Knights (who obviously have only been in the NHL since 2017-18).

The Caps have scored a whopping 4,058 goals in that time, which also trails only the Penguins (4,117) for the most and makes them one of just three teams to have cracked the 4,000-goal mark, with Tampa rounding out the trio with 4,004.

This season, the Caps have scored 267 goals for a GF/game rate of 3.34 - well above their average, but middle of the pack this season given the huge uptick in offense around the NHL.