Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Islanders Game Day

- We take a look at the two potential opponents for the Caps once the first round rears its ugly head. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s rematch with the Isles from Vogs, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Barry Trotz finds it “strange” not to be in the playoffs. [Newsday]
- These three Capitals have something to prove once the postseason rolls around. [THW]
- After a rocky start with the Capitals, Nick Jensen has come a long way and is now one of their most consistent blueliners. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Mike Millar, happy 56th to Ken Sabourin, and happy 58th to Brad Shaw!
