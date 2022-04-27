Wednesday Caps Clips: On to New York, New York

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Sheary/Wilson, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NY Post, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
- One of the few bright spots last night was the pregame ceremony for Alex Ovechkin - and watching the man himself watch the tribute (which you can see in full here):
If you want to know just how much history Alex Ovechkin has accomplished this season alone, look no further than this moment: pic.twitter.com/5JvZw0v2qS— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 26, 2022
- Even that highlight had a dark cloud over it, as Alex Ovechkin missed the game with an injury that makes his availability to start the playoffs uncertain... [NHL, AP, The Score, ESPN]
- ...although who are we kidding? You’re not keeping this guy out of a postseason game. Hopefully. [WaPo]
- Speaking of that postseason, it’s now down to two potential opponents for the Caps, with either Florida or the Rangers awaiting them in the first round. [NBCSW]
- With the Penguins losing last night as well, the Caps had a golden opportunity to move back ahead of them with a win... welp. [NBCSW]
- No one wants Ovechkin to miss too much time, but Connor McMichael is ready and willing to keep his top-line spot warm for however long is needed. [WHN]
- Bruins great Johnny Bucyk is no stranger to scoring lots of goals late in his career, and was cheering on Ovechkin to topple his record as the oldest 50-goal scorer. [WaPo]
- Finally, happy 29th birthday to Tyler Graovac, happy 34th to Semyon Varlamov, and happy 35th to Taylor Chorney!
Loading comments...