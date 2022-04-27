 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: On to New York, New York

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps once again can’t get it done at home, Ovechkin sits out but gets honored pre-game and more.

By Becca H
NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Even that highlight had a dark cloud over it, as Alex Ovechkin missed the game with an injury that makes his availability to start the playoffs uncertain... [NHL, AP, The Score, ESPN]
  • ...although who are we kidding? You’re not keeping this guy out of a postseason game. Hopefully. [WaPo]
  • Speaking of that postseason, it’s now down to two potential opponents for the Caps, with either Florida or the Rangers awaiting them in the first round. [NBCSW]
  • With the Penguins losing last night as well, the Caps had a golden opportunity to move back ahead of them with a win... welp. [NBCSW]
  • No one wants Ovechkin to miss too much time, but Connor McMichael is ready and willing to keep his top-line spot warm for however long is needed. [WHN]
  • Bruins great Johnny Bucyk is no stranger to scoring lots of goals late in his career, and was cheering on Ovechkin to topple his record as the oldest 50-goal scorer. [WaPo]
  • Finally, happy 29th birthday to Tyler Graovac, happy 34th to Semyon Varlamov, and happy 35th to Taylor Chorney!

