The Noon Number: Justin Time

7 - Number of points by Justin Schultz over the last seven games, with one goal and six assists over that span. That’s tied for his second-best seven-game stretch since joining the Caps last season, and is his best run since going 1-6-7 back in April/May of last season. His best seven-game set since arriving in DC was a 2-6-8 run early in the 2020-21 campaign.

During this recent hot streak, Schultz has points in each of the last two games and four of his last five, and picked up his second three-point game as a Cap in the rout of the Flyers back on April 12 (which started this seven-game set).