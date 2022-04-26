Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the final week of the regular season for the Caps, with a trio of games against a bunch of New Yorkers ahead. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit with the Isles from Vogs, NBCSW, ESPN, FLM, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- After getting tripped up by Toronto’s goalie Sunday night, Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Breathe, Caps fans. [NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes]
- A few leftovers from that SO loss to the Leafs. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Nicklas Backstrom has been nominated by the DC branch of the PHWA for this year’s Masterton Trophy. [Rink]
- And in more awards news, the Hershey Bears have handed out their end-of-season hardware to some deserving Bears. [NoVa Caps]
- The boys were all smiles yesterday, as they gathered at Medstar for their annual pre-playoff team photo. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to Pat Ribble.
