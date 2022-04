8 - Number of teams in the Eastern Conference to crack the 100-point mark, the first time in NHL history that it’s happened. The Capitals became the eighth team to do so this season when they earned a point in their shootout loss Sunday night.

Prior to this season, the most 100-point teams in a single conference was seven, which happened in the Western Conference twice - once in 2006-07, and again in 2009-10.