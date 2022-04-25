 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Toront-Oh No

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps fall to the Leafs in the shootout, Ovechkin leaves with an injury and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
NHL: APR 24 Maple Leafs at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...