Monday Caps Clips: Toront-Oh No

- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs from Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Oshie/Johansson), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and SB Nation pals Pension Plan Puppets.
- In case you missed it last night, Alex Ovechkin exited the game after a hard collision with the boards left him with an upper-body injury. [NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Joe Snively was in a non-contact jersey at yesterday’s morning skate, a sign that hopefully means he is progressing well from his injury. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears dropped their season finale yesterday, losing 5-3 to the Syracuse Crunch. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps need both Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov to stay steady during the playoffs. [THW]
- Prospect Henrik Rybinski has five points (2G, 3A) in his first two WHL playoff games for the Seattle Thunderbirds. [NoVa Caps]
