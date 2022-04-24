Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Leafs from Vogs, NBCSW, Toronto Sun, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Pension Plan Puppets for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Has his recent solid stretch of games moved Ilya Samsonov ahead in the Caps’ goalie race... [WHN]
- ...or does Vitek Vanecek’s late-night shutout of the ‘Yotes give him a leg up? [NoVa Caps]
- Okay, yes, the Caps still have goaltending questions - but they’re hardly alone there among their fellow playoff teams. [S&S]
- The Caps may not know who they’ll face in the first round just yet, but they’re definitely heating up at the right time to prepare for whoever that may be. [WaPo]
- And of course, the bastards they’re chasing for playoff positioning decided to go ahead and win yesterday. Bastards. [NBCSW]
- However the matchups shake out, there will not be an “easy” first-round series in the bunch. [PHT]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s win in Arizona. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, THW]
- Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Darren Veitch, and happy 51st to Ken Klee.
Loading comments...