Saturday Caps Clips: Homeward Bound

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps finish their season-long five-game road swing with a win,

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Carlson and partner Martin Fehervary are really starting to hit their stride. [WaPo]
  • The jockeying for playoff position continues between the Caps, Penguins and Bruins. [Pensburgh]
  • Alex Alexeyev seems to have taken a step back in his sophomore season as a pro... so what’s next for the defensive prospect? [NoVa Caps]
  • Happy 64th birthday to Ryan Walter!
  • Have a great Saturday, babes!

