Saturday Caps Clips: Homeward Bound

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Caps video (Laviolette, Schultz, Sheary, recap), Coyotes, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, AZ Republic, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Congrats to John Carlson, whose empty-netter not only sealed the win for the good guys but also made him the latest Cap to set a new personal best:
Carlson goes long distance into an empty net with 35.2 seconds left. His 16th a career high. #Caps lead 2-0.— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) April 23, 2022
- Carlson and partner Martin Fehervary are really starting to hit their stride. [WaPo]
- The jockeying for playoff position continues between the Caps, Penguins and Bruins. [Pensburgh]
- Alex Alexeyev seems to have taken a step back in his sophomore season as a pro... so what’s next for the defensive prospect? [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 64th birthday to Ryan Walter!
