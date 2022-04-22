Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Coyotes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s late-night outing in Arizona from Vogs, NBCSW, Reuters, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Five for Howling for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Take a look back at each of Alex Ovechkin’s incredible 50th goals over the years. [WaPo]
- What’s behind the Caps’ recent surge in play? [NoVa Caps]
- The NHL is currently undergoing a serious offensive boom, with goal-scoring up to levels unseen in over 20 years. [The Athletic ($)]
- Rankings of power with a shoutout to the player on each team who has taken a leap this season. [Sportsnet]
- Lars Eller says he has confidence in whichever goalie is in net for the Caps. So that makes... one of us. [NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s OT loss in Vegas. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Vegas already held plenty of great memories for Alex Ovechkin and Caps fans - and after the captain’s 50th goal on Wednesday, we can add another one to the pile. [NBCSW]
- The season is almost done, and the Caps, while locked in to a playoff spot, still have no clue who they’ll face in the first round. [WashTimes]
- Finally, happy 27th birthday to Madison Bowey, happy 28th to Chandler Stephenson, happy 61st to Bob Mason, and happy 78th to Bob Paradise, and raise a glass to the memory of Peter Zezel, who would have been 57 today.
