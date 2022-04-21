The Noon Number: Six-Pack Attack

6 - Number of Capitals’ blueliners to hit the 15-point mark this season, just the second time in franchise history that they’ve had as many 15+ point defensemen. Martin Fehervary and Trevor van Riemsdyk both reached the 15-point plateau - setting and tying career highs, respectively - in the Caps’ win over the Flyers on April 12, joining John Carlson (68), Nick Jensen (20), Dmitry Orlov (35), and Justin Schultz (20).

For the only other time the Caps have had six defensemen with at least 15 points, you have to go all the way back to 1983-84, when Timo Blomqvist, Rod Langway, Larry Murphy, Dave Shand, Scott Stevens, and Darren Veitch achieved the feat.

(h/t Mike Vogel)