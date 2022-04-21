 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: The House Always Wins

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Golden Knights pull off an OT win against the Caps, Alex Ovechkin makes history yet again and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Washington Capitals v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals OT loss to the Vegas Golden Knights from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin, Jensen), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Knights on Ice.
  • With goals 49 and 50 on the season last night, Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for the most 50-goal seasons. [Caps, NHL, ESPN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha are vibing on Washington’s third line at just the right time. [WaPo ($)]
  • The Caps know they have the opportunity to bypass the Penguins for third place in the Metro, but they are not letting that change their process. [WHN]
  • The group of likely Round 1 playoff opponents for the Caps is down to three teams. [NoVa Caps, NBCSW]
  • While some players have struggled this year, others have exceeded expectations. [S+S]
  • The Hershey Bears have signed prospects Garin Bjorklund (G), Dru Krebs (D), and Benton Maass (D) to amateur tryout agreements, allowing them to finish the season in the AHL. [NoVa Caps]
  • A documentary featuring Neal Henderson and the Fort Dupont Cannons is set to debut in DC at the end of the month. [NBCSW]
  • Happy 45th birthday to Miika Elomo, 65th birthday to Mark Lofthouse, and 52nd birthday to Stewart Malgunas!

Finally, in case you missed it last night:

