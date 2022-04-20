Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Golden Knights Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s joust with the Knights from Vogs, AP, Reuters, NoVa Caps, and Peerless, and be sure to visit our SB Nation pals over at Knights on Ice for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Speed, playmaking skills, and the ability to sneak behind the entire Flyers’ defense unnoticed - just a few of the things that have made Conor Sheary invaluable. [NBCSW]
- Sheary is one of four often unsung Caps who could play a big role in whatever playoff success the team has this spring. [NBCSW]
- When the Caps reacquired Marcus Johansson at the deadline, it was his ability to play a 200-foot game that they coveted. The recent offense? Just a bonus. [WaPo]
- A few leftovers from the win in Denver. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Jamie Hunt, and happy 72nd to Mike Lampman.
