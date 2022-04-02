 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Top-Six Turnover

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The team hits the ice with a few changes to the top-six, a rough April awaits and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The JRR crew breaks down a quiet deadline and the Caps’ chances down the stretch. [Rink]
  • Checking in with the coach and the short king after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Sheary)]
  • The team’s top-six forwards had something of a different look yesterday, and there was a welcome sight on the blueline. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Maybe that’ll get them back on the straight and narrow - because they have a very tough schedule ahead in the final month of the season. [THW, S&S]
  • What might a potential first-round matchup with the Penguins look like? Aside from annoying, of course. [NBCSW]
  • Updates on some of the team’s prospects after a busy March. [NoVa Caps, The Rink Live]
  • Is Auston Matthews the next Alex Ovechkin? ...is an example of a question that can induce nausea. [S&S]
  • Check out this interview with former Cap Mike Knuble as he talks about his storied career. [Belly Up Sports]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Owen Fussey and Joey Tenute.

Loading comments...