.727 - The Capitals’ points percentage against the four teams currently leading their divisions (with three of the four likely to remain there at the end of the season, the Metropolitan the only one potentially in flux).

The Caps’ win over the Avalanche last night gave them an overall record of 7-2-2 on the season against those division leads. They went 2-0 against the Avs, 1-0-1 against the Calgary Flames, 1-1-1 vs. Florida and 3-1-0 against Carolina.