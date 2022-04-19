Tuesday Caps Clips: Mile High Victory

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week ahead for the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s decisive victory over the Colorado Avalanche from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Johansson, Hathaway), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Mile High Hockey.
- Tom Wilson has made an incredible effort to elevate his game this season, and it is paying off. [Athletic ($)]
- The trade for Johan Larsson is shaping up to be a great move for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- Alex Ovechkin is ready for yet another postseason, no matter who the Capitals face in Round 1. [WHN]
- A look at where all 32 teams stand going into the penultimate week of the season. [NBCSW]
- There is still quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding the Caps when it comes to consistency of play. [Athletic ($)]
