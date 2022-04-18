Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Avalanche Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Denver from Vogs, Avalanche, NBCSW, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Mile High Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- With Toronto downing the Islanders last night, the thing that was pretty much a lock but that people were freaking out about anyway has officially happened: the Caps are playoff-bound yet again. [NBCSW, PHT]
We're dancing!#ALLCAPS | @Boeing pic.twitter.com/s3mF04WRvE— x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 18, 2022
- When they get there, whichever team they draw as a first-round matchup will be a tough one. [THW]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win in Montreal. [Caps, Gazette, WashTimes, S&S, RMNB]
- Apparently Habs’ forward Michael Pezzetta will have some ‘splaining to do about his hit on T.J. Oshie as he faces DoPS today. [@NHLPlayerSafety]
- Before, during and after the game, some of the Caps took a moment to welcome Carey Price back:
Even the opposing team is happy to see Carey Price back on the ice pic.twitter.com/7jXERBaz7b— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 17, 2022
Ovechkin Price pic.twitter.com/ai9mARlUHs— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2022
From last night, Alex Ovechkin on Carey Price (video courtesy @TVASports) pic.twitter.com/RcO8GdoBlb— HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) April 17, 2022
- After missing a couple of games with a lower-body injury, Dmitry Orlov returned and looked great doing so - and that’s only good news for the Caps as the postseason looms. [WaPo]
- Orlov’s fellow blueliner, John Carlson, has been key in getting the team to stay in playoff contention since the calendar flipped to 2022. [THW]
- Looking back at a week that was... well, let’s go with action-packed, for the Caps and their Metro division pals. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
- Happy 45th birthday to Sebastien Charpentier, happy 44th to Boyd Kane, and happy 33rd to Anthony Peluso!
- Boys and girls and babes... let’s go.
Headed to the postseason for the eighth straight season‼️#ALLCAPS | @Boeing pic.twitter.com/dY5qfyxnsN— x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 18, 2022
