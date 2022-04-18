The Noon Number: A Playoff Pair

243 - Combined number of points in the postseason for Alex Ovechkin (135) and Nicklas Backstrom (108), the only two players in Capitals’ history to have cracked the century mark in playoff points.

Ovechkin and Backstrom are two of the 14 active players to have at least 100 points in the playoffs, and rank 3rd and 12th in total playoff points among those active players respectively (although Ovechkin leads in goals with 71). The duo is also one of five sets of current teammates on that list, joining Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin; Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews; Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry; and Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

The two faces of the Caps’ franchise will get another playoff run underway next month, as the team officially clinched a playoff spot courtesy of the Maple Leafs’ victory over the Islanders last night. It will be their 14th run at the postseason as Washington Capitals.