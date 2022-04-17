Sunday Caps Clips: Great Job!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Orlov/Mantha, recap), Canadiens, NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW, Gazette, Journal de Montreal, Global, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, All Habs, and EOTP.
- The game was pretty even until Anthony Mantha busted out two goals in 34 seconds - and the rout was on. [NBCSW]
- Mantha picked a great time to have a four-point game, after the Longueuil, QC native splurged on pricey Bell Centre tickets for friends and family. [Journal de Montreal]
- The team’s recently constructed third line of Mantha, Eller and Wilson has been getting the job done at both ends of the ice lately. [WHN]
- Finally, it’s Sunday and Tom Wilson would just like you to know that you’re doing great!
I love that he's so supportive of others pic.twitter.com/hBXjYPX3SE— Becca (@BeccaH_JR) April 17, 2022
