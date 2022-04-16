Caps @ Habs Recap: Mantha, Mantha, Don’t Ya Wanna?

The Caps took the ice in Montreal tonight looking to get the bad taste on Thursday night’s slaughter in Toronto out of their mouths. Anthony Mantha led the charge, and Alex Ovechkin, Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov, Justin Schultz, and T.J Oshie all joined the fight to generate an offensive explosion that the Habs didn’t stand a chance against.

Final score: 8-4 Caps.

Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Hey, how about Anthony Mantha scoring back to back on the same 4v4, and adding a few apples to boot? These guys aren’t going anywhere without production from the guy they shipped Jakub Vrana out of town for, and tonight the Ant-Man did not disappoint, as he has not when he’s been healthy this season. Additional snaps to Dmitry Orlov for his first career four point game. Welcome back to the lineup, Dima!

Minus: Not too much to gripe about tonight. You could squabble about Vitek Vanecek getting beat clean on a couple looks from the circles yet again, or the defensive breakdowns at 4v4, but the Caps blew the Habs out of the water tonight so let’s call a spade a spade.

Hey, you caught us. We weren’t able to drum up our game notes tonight, sorry about that and we’ll catch you next time. Have fun in the comments celebrating Mantha’s big night, Ovechkin inching one notch closer to Gretzky, and goals for the fourth line podcast bros.