Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Canadiens Game Day

- Previews of tonight’s duel with the Habs from Vogs and NBCSW, and be sure to visit our SB Nation pals over at Eyes on the Prize for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- One great goal-scorer remembers another as Alex Ovechkin and the hockey world mourn the loss of Mike Bossy. [Caps video, NHL]
- News and updates from yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Mantha), Vogs]
- If Ilya Samsonov is going to make his move at becoming the Caps’ #1 goaltender, he’s running out of time (and for some of us, that time has already passed). [WaPo]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss in Toronto. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Taking a look at three deals that thankfully did not happen at the trade deadline. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Garry Galley!
