The Noon Number: Lucky and Unlucky Sevens

4 - Number of times in the last 17 seasons (going back to 2005-06) that the Capitals have given up 7+ goals and scored 7+ goals in consecutive games. Last night’s 7-3 drubbing in Toronto was the follow-up to a much better outing on Tuesday against the Flyers where they won 9-2.

Prior to that, the last time it happened was in the opening two games of the 2018-19 season, when they raised the Stanley Cup banner and beat the Bruins 7-0 on opening night only to lose 7-6 in OT the following night in Pittsburgh. The previous January, they followed up an 8-7 OT loss - again in Pittsburgh, with the winning goal scored by future Cap Conor Sheary - with a 7-3 win in St. Louis.

The last of the four sets took place back in the high-flying 2009-10 season, when they beat the Atlanta Thrashers (RIP) 8-1 and then headed to Tampa to lose 7-4.