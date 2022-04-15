Friday Caps Clips: Toront-oh no...

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s disaster from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Dowd, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Sun, Star, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and PPP.
- After four strong games, the Caps were back to their old (and bad) tricks in last night’s loss. [NBCSW]
- Some people in Toronto may not have liked Tom Wilson running into goalie Jack Campbell... but Campbell had no problem with the play and likes Wilson. So there. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of Wilson, he opens up about his growth as a player, his turn as an All Star and the need to simply tune out social media. A wise move for us all, tbh. [WHN]
- As Alex Ovechkin continues to chase down Wayne Gretzky, a handful of goalies who faced both sharpshooters reminisce about being lit up by legends. [The Star]
- When Nicklas Backstrom sat out Sunday’s game against the Bruins, it was part of a planned maintenance day - something we may see more down the stretch. [NBCSW]
- There was a lot of chatter in recent years about the Caps needing to unload Evgeny Kuznetsov. Obviously they didn’t - and it was exactly the right move. [S&S]
- Sizing up the key playoff races across the NHL in the last two weeks of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Keith Acton, happy 45th birthday to Brian Pothier, and happy 39th to Ilya Kovalchuk.
