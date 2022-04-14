Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Leafs Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s tussle in Toronto from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Pension Plan Puppets for lots of extra vowels in words and the view from behind enemy lines.
- Comparing the greatest goal-scorer of all time to some punk kid who plays in Toronto. [NHL]
- Scoring his first goal of the season was most definitely the second-best thing to happen to Matt Irwin this week. [NBCSW]
- The Metropolitan Division is starting to take shape... [Canes Country]
- ...but don’t call the race just yet, because the Caps are still chasing that third spot - one of many playoff races to keep an eye on down the stretch. [Yahoo! Canada]
- Which of the three most likely playoff matchups is the most favorable for the Caps? (Plus some other stuff about teams who aren’t the Caps.) [NHL]
- The Caps may have their sights set on the playoffs, but they need to focus on the nine games remaining in the regular season first. [NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s big win over the Flyers. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- The legendary program at Fort Dupont, led by the equally legendary Neal Henderson, is a recipient of the Caps’ new Capital Impact Fund grant. Congrats!! [Caps]
- The Caps’ goaltending duo has been much discussed this season... but they may not be a duo after this season. [THN]
- Get to know more about VA’s own Joe Snively (who was back on the ice earlier this week!) [Northern Virginia Magazine]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Paul MacDermid, and happy 55th to Alain Cote!
