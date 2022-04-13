 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: Never Lose Track of Conor Sheary

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps demolish the visiting Flyers, a couple of dudes get their first as Capitals, and more.

By Becca H
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • And then there’s Garnet Hathaway, the latest Cap to set a new career high. Go ahead, Hath!
  • Look for Tom Wilson to play a vital role in whatever kind of playoff run the Caps go on this year. [S&S]
  • The Connor McMichael question continues. [RMNB]
  • Have the Caps finally landed on forward lines that they could ride into the postseason? [NBCSW]
  • There’s no question that Lars Eller’s overall performance has fallen short of expectations (although this latest little goal-scoring streak is pretty nice, right?) [S&S]
  • Prospect Kody Clark is tearing it up in Hershey this year. [NoVa Caps]
  • A new roller hockey rink near Richmond is drawing rave reviews, and the Caps were a big part of making it what it is. [NBC12]
  • Three reasons why Alex Ovechkin should still be atop the voters’ MVP ballots at the end of the season. [S&S]
  • Happy 59th birthday to Jim McGeough, happy 48th to Sergei Gonchar, happy 35th to Ryan Stoa, happy 28th to Connor Carrick, and happy 24th to Garrett Pilon.
  • Finally... seriously, never lose track of Conor Sheary.

