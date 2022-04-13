Wednesday Caps Clips: Never Lose Track of Conor Sheary

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s offensive explosion from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Irwin/Oshie, recap), Flyers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), NBCSPhilly, Inquirer, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Caps Outsider.
- How about Matt Irwin, who subbed in for Dmitry Orlov and picked up his first goal since the birth of his child earlier this week, his first as a Cap, and his first in four years!
- And then there’s Garnet Hathaway, the latest Cap to set a new career high. Go ahead, Hath!
GARNY'S GOT GOALS#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/jlzhkEO1ze— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
- Look for Tom Wilson to play a vital role in whatever kind of playoff run the Caps go on this year. [S&S]
- The Connor McMichael question continues. [RMNB]
- Have the Caps finally landed on forward lines that they could ride into the postseason? [NBCSW]
- There’s no question that Lars Eller’s overall performance has fallen short of expectations (although this latest little goal-scoring streak is pretty nice, right?) [S&S]
- Prospect Kody Clark is tearing it up in Hershey this year. [NoVa Caps]
- A new roller hockey rink near Richmond is drawing rave reviews, and the Caps were a big part of making it what it is. [NBC12]
- Three reasons why Alex Ovechkin should still be atop the voters’ MVP ballots at the end of the season. [S&S]
- Happy 59th birthday to Jim McGeough, happy 48th to Sergei Gonchar, happy 35th to Ryan Stoa, happy 28th to Connor Carrick, and happy 24th to Garrett Pilon.
- Finally... seriously, never lose track of Conor Sheary.
Ice. Cold. Shears. pic.twitter.com/3ViJiE1I6w— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
Loading comments...