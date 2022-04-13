The Noon Number: Sibling Rivalry

2 - Number of times in their head-to-head meetings that Trevor and James van Riemsdyk have each picked up at least a point in the same game. Trevor assisted on Lars Eller’s second goal of the night last night as his Caps beat up James’s Flyers, while James had both of Philadelphia’s goals.

The only other time they’ve both scored a point in the same game was back in November 2019, when Trevor was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and assisted on the ‘Canes lone goal in a 4-1 loss to his brother’s Flyers.

Since Trevor’s NHL debut with Chicago back in 2014, the two brothers have faced off a total of 17 times. Their respective teams have just about split the Battle of the van Riemsdyks so far, with James’s Leafs/Flyers going 9-7-2 compared to Trevor’s 9-9-0 as a Blackhawk/Hurricane/Capital.