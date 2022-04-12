The Noon Number: What the Eller

10 - Number of penalty minutes earned by Lars Eller over the last five games, tops on the team over that span. Eller has taken a minor penalty in four of those last five outings (and two in the win over the Penguins) while drawing just a single penalty in the other direction. That’s a rate of 4.06 penalties taken per 60, and accounts for 13.5% of his overall ice time.

Since the start of the season, Eller has been the fourth-most penalized forward on the Caps, behind Tom Wilson (obviously), Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd.