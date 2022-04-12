Capitals vs. Flyers Recap: Washington Wins Brotherly Love Battle

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In an IRL battle between the VR brothers it was Trevor and the Capitals downing James and Philadelphia 9 to 2 in Washington.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: John Carlson’s assist was the 50th helper of his season.
Minus: Joel Farabee’s striped protection.
Thirteen more notes on the game:
- Little more than five minutes into the contest Alex Ovechkin tallied on Carter Hart. On a speedy zone entry Ovechkin found his rebound and backhand banked the puck off of Hart’s hip and into the net.
- Ovechkin has now scored in four straight contests - all Washington wins.
- T.J. Oshie then extended the Capitals’ lead to two, netting his ninth goal of the season. Sneaking out from behind the net Oshie corralled a Carlson pass and stuffed it into a wide open net.
- But 36 seconds later the Flyers responded, drawing within one. James van Riemsdyk carried the puck in alone and deftly tucked it between Ilya Samsonov’s knees, bringing the visitor’s bench to life.
- But but Washington returned the favor in short order too. Martin Fehrevary danced around wide-eyed wallflower Ronnie Attard in the slot and picked up his eighth (!) goal of the campaign.
- Lars Eller scored his second goal in as many games midway through the second frame. Thanks to a strong pass from Anthony Mantha Eller rifled the puck from the left wing and beat Martin Jones short side.
- Conor Sheary scored next, taking the sweet time afforded to him by Philadelphia’s defense. All alone in the slot Sheary went left to right multiple times before backhanding the puck up and over a fallen Jones in the crease.
- Early in the third period Matt Irwin scored his first goal with Washington. With a slap shot from a full sixty feet Irwin’s puck found twine, causing his teammates to erupt on the home bench.
- Eller then scored again, taking passes from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Mantha before ripping another shot up top behind Jones.
- Six minutes later Garnet Hathaway deflected a wide Justin Schultz shot back on net to turn the light red again. The goal is Garnet’s 12th of the season, a new career high.
- JvR picked up his second goal of the game on the power play at 56:26 while his brother was penalty killing for Washington.
- Johan Larsson then picked up his first goal with the Capitals, touching home a Schultz pass from tap in distance.
- TvR ended the evening with one point and two shots on goal in 19:20 of ice time.
