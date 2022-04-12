Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at what this week has in store for the Caps as they wrap up the homestand and get ready to hit the road. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s fight with the Flyers from Vogs, NBCSW, AP and Peerless, and as always swing by our good friends and fellow SB Nation-ers over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Flyers will be bringing along their newest player, Hobey Baker finalist Bobby Brink, for the season series finale. [NHL, Inquirer]
- Congrats to John Carlson, whose eight points in three games propelled him to Second Star of the Week honors! [Caps]
- After dropping two lopsided games, the Caps sat down for a little chat- and that seems to have helped them, as they’ve rattled off three straight wins since. [WHN, WashTimes]
- Checking in on Vitek Vanecek’s recent performance as it relates to rebound shot attempts. [NoVa Caps]
- Which players still have something to prove as the regular season winds down? [S&S]
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s win over the Bruins. [Caps, THW, S&S, RMNB]
- It could be a stretch, but with ten games left, two games in hand on the Penguins and a four-point gap between them, the Caps do have a chance to move up. [THW]
- Finally, happy 48th birthday to Roman Hamrlik, happy 68th to Antero Lehtonen, and happy 70th to Mike Bloom, and raise a glass to the memory of Bob Girard, who would have been 73 today.
Loading comments...