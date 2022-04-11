Monday Caps Clips: No Sunday Scaries Here

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s win over the Boston Bruins from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Vanecek/Eller, Carlson), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, BHN, and Boston Globe.
- A few leftovers from Saturday’s win in Pittsburgh from Vogs, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S.
- Tom Wilson has been on quite an offensive roll lately. [NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- The Hershey Bears won their game against the Springfield Thunderbirds in overtime yesterday, improving to 75 points on the season. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 44th birthday to Ben Clymer, 71st birthday to Ron Jones, and 52nd birthday to Trevor Linden!
