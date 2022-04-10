Sunday Caps Clips: Tom Calls Game; Caps vs. Bruins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson/Johansson, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo. NBCSW, TribLive, Post-Gazette, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, PHN, and Pensburgh,
- Tom Wilson’s game-winner was his 22nd goal of the year, tying his career high - just another step in a career year for the big guy. [NBCSW]
- This was a seriously dickish move by the Pens captain (I know, you’re shocked). [Yahoo Canada, WHN, RMNB, NoVa Caps]
- So the win was good. The goaltending? Well... started bad, got better, and the team is still looking for some consistency between the pipes. [NBCSW]
- After a few down years, Evgeny Kuznetsov has exceeded expectations this season. [S&S]
- Previews of today’s matinee against the Bruins from Vogs and NBCSW, and as always swing by our SB Nation pals over at Stanley Cup of Chowder for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Looks like the Bruins will be without Tom Wilson’s biggest fan today. [@Bruins]
- Happy 52nd birthday to Enrico Ciccone!
- Finally... we love you, at Capitals.
so, so true bestie! pic.twitter.com/vnTkOzyOGv— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 9, 2022
