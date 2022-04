.500 - Caps’ points percentage (via a 3-3-0 record) when playing with four or more days since their previous game this season. The Caps - who will face Minnesota on Sunday after being off since Monday night’s loss to Carolina - have lost three of their last four such games after starting off 2-0, are 5-4-0 under Peter Laviolette overall, and 30-25-10 in the Ovechkin Era.

Guess we’ll find out on Sunday whether they’ve rested or rusted...