Friday Caps Clips: The Break Continues...

Your savory breakfast links:
- Despite a rocky road of late, the Caps are still hanging in there in the latest Super 16 rankings... hooray! [NHL]
- Highlighting the big minute men of each team in this latest ranking of power. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of dudes logging tons of minutes, it was a practice day for the rest of the team but a well-deserved maintenance day for the captain yesterday. [WaPo]
- He’ll need that rest, too, as the last month of the regular season promises to be quite the doozy for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- Checking in with Peter Laviolette, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie after yesterday’s practice, where they reflected on the team’s odd home woes. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Oshie)]
- We’ve heard what the ‘Canes and their coach have to say about Lars Eller’s hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi. A lot. Like... a lot a lot. Now get Eller’s perspective. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down the potential first-round playoff matchup between the Caps and the Panthers. [NBCSW]
- If the Caps were to use some of their prospects as trade bait, who could be on the move down the road? [S&S]
- What are the best “dad strength” performances by new fathers in the NHL? [THW]
- Take a look at the nationality breakdown of each of the NHL’s 32 teams. [The Win Column]
- Happy 41st birthday to Nolan Yonkman, and happy 58th to Scott Stevens.
- Finally, happy first of April! ...let’s be careful out there today, babes.
Loading comments...