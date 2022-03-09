Magic Man: 1000 Points for Nicklas Backstrom

Let the history books record that it came at 6:13 of the third period on a power play. It was in that moment that Nicklas Backstrom picked up his 1,000th NHL point.

While the Caps eventually dropped a 4-3 decision in OT to the Oilers on this night, it doesn't take away from what was a momentous and eagerly awaited occasion... one so nice it was celebrated twice in the same game.

Since making his debut, the Caps are 440-124-63 in the games in which Backstrom has posted at least one point. With his 1,000th point, all in a Capitals sweater, Washington became the 12th team in NHL history to have two or more players record at least 1,000 points in their team colors.

Here is the magic moment...